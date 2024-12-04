News & Insights

Markets
HRL

Hormel Foods Guides FY25 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

December 04, 2024 — 06:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, branded food company Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) initiated its earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.51 to $1.65 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.58 to $1.72 per share on net sales between $11.9 billion and $12.2 billion, with organic net sales growth of 1 to 3 percent.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.68 per share on net sales growth 2.53 percent to $12.25 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HRL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.