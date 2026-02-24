Hormel Foods Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: Key Insights for Investors

Hormel Foods Corporation HRL is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Feb. 26, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 33 cents per share, which implies a 5.7% decrease from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. HRL delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 3.3%, on average.

Hormel Foods Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hormel Foods Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hormel Foods Corporation Quote

Things to Know About HRL’s Upcoming Results

Hormel Foods recently announced preliminary fiscal first-quarter results, projecting net sales of approximately $3 billion, supported by approximately 2% year-over-year organic growth. The improvement reflects continued momentum across key branded offerings and marks the company’s fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year organic net sales growth. Adjusted earnings per share are projected at 34 cents for the fiscal first quarter.



Hormel Foods has been benefiting from strong demand for its protein-centric brands and value-added portfolio. Flagship offerings, such as SPAM, Jennie-O turkey products, Planters snack nuts and Applegate items supported fourth-quarter results, reflecting sustained household penetration and brand relevance. Management is also increasing marketing support behind priority brands to sustain momentum and support pricing actions. These factors are likely to have supported top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Hormel Foods has been benefiting from its Transform and Modernize initiative, which is driving operational efficiencies and cost savings across the business. Disciplined expense management, supply-chain improvements and targeted reinvestments in marketing and innovation are strengthening brand equity and supporting sustained growth. These efforts, combined with steady demand trends, position the company to maintain stable operating performance.



However, cost headwinds remain a concern. Elevated beef prices and ongoing turkey supply constraints continue to pressure input costs, while pricing actions are still working through the system. Although pork markets have begun to ease, cost relief has yet to be fully realized, suggesting margin recovery could remain gradual in the upcoming results.

Earnings Whispers for HRL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hormel Foods this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Hormel Foods has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Monster Beverage MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.02% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage's upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $2.05 billion, which calls for an increase of 13% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly earnings per share of 49 cents implies a rise of 29% from 38 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average.



Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. FMX, or FEMSA, currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.92% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $12.4 billion, which calls for a jump of 24.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FEMSA’s quarterly earnings per share of $1.53 implies growth of 232.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. FMX delivered a negative earnings surprise in the trailing three quarters.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 19 cents, which implies a 35.7% increase year over year.



The consensus estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $638.2 million, which indicates a surge of 92.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 42.9%, on average.

