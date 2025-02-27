HORMEL FOODS Earnings Results: $HRL Reports Quarterly Earnings

HORMEL FOODS ($HRL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, missing estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $2,988,810,000, beating estimates of $2,975,163,565 by $13,646,435.
HORMEL FOODS Insider Trading Activity
HORMEL FOODS insiders have traded $HRL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DEANNA T BRADY (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 51,600 shares for an estimated $1,648,878
- STEVEN J LYKKEN (GROUP VICE PRESIDENT) has made 1 purchase buying 4,904 shares for an estimated $159,245 and 1 sale selling 9,800 shares for an estimated $312,688.
- KEVIN L MYERS (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $327,000
HORMEL FOODS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of HORMEL FOODS stock to their portfolio, and 327 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,723,168 shares (+261.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,425,780
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 1,819,100 shares (+496.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,065,167
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 1,690,746 shares (+466.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,038,702
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 1,175,087 shares (+67.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,862,479
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 1,107,270 shares (+33.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,735,059
- MAIRS & POWER INC removed 789,113 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,754,474
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 740,096 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,216,811
HORMEL FOODS Government Contracts
We have seen $81,134,722 of award payments to $HRL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010260/4100030842/TURKEY BREAST CKD FRZ CTN 34-42 LBS,TURKEY BREAST...: $34,886,149
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010069/4100030180/TURKEY HAM SMKD SLC FRZ PKG-8/5 LB,TURKEY BREAST ...: $7,769,800
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010244/4100030822/TURKEY BREAST SMKD SLC FRZ PKG-8/5 LB,TURKEY TACO...: $6,469,125
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010517/4100031553/TURKEY CHILLED -BULK,TURKEY THIGHS BNLS SKNLS CHI...: $3,826,440
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010174/4100030449/TURKEY CHILLED -BULK,TURKEY THIGHS BNLS SKNLS CHI...: $3,481,200
