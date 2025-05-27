HORMEL FOODS Earnings Preview: Recent $HRL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HORMEL FOODS ($HRL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,935,791,240 and earnings of $0.35 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HRL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HORMEL FOODS Insider Trading Activity
HORMEL FOODS insiders have traded $HRL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN J LYKKEN (GROUP VICE PRESIDENT) purchased 4,904 shares for an estimated $159,245
- ELSA A MURANO sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $136,800
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
HORMEL FOODS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 293 institutional investors add shares of HORMEL FOODS stock to their portfolio, and 356 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,538,347 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,536,456
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,312,024 shares (+9725.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,534,022
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,954,845 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,482,904
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,628,382 shares (+485.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,382,139
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,466,791 shares (-32.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,382,513
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,289,713 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,903,720
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,218,069 shares (+68.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,687,054
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
HORMEL FOODS Government Contracts
We have seen $74,238,762 of award payments to $HRL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010260/4100030842/TURKEY BREAST CKD FRZ CTN 34-42 LBS,TURKEY BREAST...: $34,886,149
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010244/4100030822/TURKEY BREAST SMKD SLC FRZ PKG-8/5 LB,TURKEY TACO...: $6,469,125
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010517/4100031553/TURKEY CHILLED -BULK,TURKEY THIGHS BNLS SKNLS CHI...: $3,826,440
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010174/4100030449/TURKEY CHILLED -BULK,TURKEY THIGHS BNLS SKNLS CHI...: $3,481,200
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010323/4100030992/TURKEY CHILLED -BULK: $3,299,040
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.