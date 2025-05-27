HORMEL FOODS Earnings Preview: Recent $HRL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HORMEL FOODS ($HRL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,935,791,240 and earnings of $0.35 per share.

HORMEL FOODS Insider Trading Activity

HORMEL FOODS insiders have traded $HRL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN J LYKKEN (GROUP VICE PRESIDENT) purchased 4,904 shares for an estimated $159,245

ELSA A MURANO sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $136,800

HORMEL FOODS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 293 institutional investors add shares of HORMEL FOODS stock to their portfolio, and 356 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HORMEL FOODS Government Contracts

We have seen $74,238,762 of award payments to $HRL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

