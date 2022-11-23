Hormel Foods Distributes Profit Sharing To Employees

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL), a food processing company, said on Wednesday that it has distributed its annual profit sharing to eligible hourly and salaried staff.

The amount of profit sharing is not disclosed except the company saying that in the past decade, the profit sharing has ranged from $14 million to $17 million annually.

Jim Snee, CEO of Hormel Foods, said: "For 84 years, we have maintained our legacy of giving back to our team members and our communities, and making a difference in the places we work and the lives of those who work for us. Our time-honored tradition reflects the dedication and hard work of our team every day to put food on tables across the globe."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.