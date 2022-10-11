Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 2.3% Yield

It looks like Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Hormel Foods investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.26 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.04 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Hormel Foods has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of $45.28. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Hormel Foods has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Hormel Foods is paying out an acceptable 56% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Hormel Foods generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (53%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Hormel Foods's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Hormel Foods's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Hormel Foods has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Hormel Foods an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have barely grown, and although Hormel Foods paid out over half its earnings and free cash flow last year, the payout ratios are within a normal range for most companies. To summarise, Hormel Foods looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

Ever wonder what the future holds for Hormel Foods? See what the 10 analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

