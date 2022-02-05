Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) insiders sold US$2.4m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

In the last year, many Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Hormel Foods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Steven Lykken, for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$47.61 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$46.98. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, Hormel Foods insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HRL Insider Trading Volume February 5th 2022

Does Hormel Foods Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Hormel Foods insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$96m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Hormel Foods Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Hormel Foods shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Hormel Foods in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

