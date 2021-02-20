Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) First-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week, you might have seen that Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.4% to US$47.10 in the past week. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of US$2.5b coming in 3.9% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of US$0.41, in line with analyst appraisals. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:HRL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 20th 2021

Following the latest results, Hormel Foods' nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$9.99b in 2021. This would be a satisfactory 3.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 5.0% to US$1.73. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$9.89b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.74 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$45.41, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Hormel Foods analyst has a price target of US$58.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$34.50. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Hormel Foods' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 3.1% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.9%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.2% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Hormel Foods is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Hormel Foods. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Hormel Foods going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We also provide an overview of the Hormel Foods Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

