Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 16, 2020

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.233 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HRL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HRL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.23, the dividend yield is 1.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HRL was $50.23, representing a -5.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.97 and a 28.76% increase over the 52 week low of $39.01.

HRL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC). HRL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.71. Zacks Investment Research reports HRL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.45%, compared to an industry average of -22.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HRL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HRL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HRL as a top-10 holding:

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (GRES)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag (HUSV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXG with an increase of 16.5% over the last 100 days. GRES has the highest percent weighting of HRL at 3.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.