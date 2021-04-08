Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.245 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HRL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.53, the dividend yield is 2.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HRL was $47.53, representing a -10.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.97 and a 9.39% increase over the 52 week low of $43.45.

HRL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC). HRL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports HRL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.91%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HRL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HRL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HRL as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions (KNG)

Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF (RBUS)

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (GRES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RBUS with an increase of 9.85% over the last 100 days. KNG has the highest percent weighting of HRL at 1.65%.

