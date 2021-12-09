Hormel Foods Corp Reports Rise In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $281.74 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $234.36 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.6% to $3.45 billion from $2.42 billion last year.

Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $281.74 Mln. vs. $234.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q4): $3.45 Bln vs. $2.42 Bln last year.

