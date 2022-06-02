Hormel Foods Corp Reports Advance In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $261.62 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $227.90 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $3.10 billion from $2.61 billion last year.

Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $261.62 Mln. vs. $227.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q2): $3.10 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.87 - $1.97 Full year revenue guidance: $11.7 - $12.5 Bln

