Hormel Foods Corp Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $195.94 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $279.88 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Hormel Foods Corp reported adjusted earnings of $230.15 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $3.20 billion from $3.28 billion last year.

Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $195.94 Mln. vs. $279.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $3.20 Bln vs. $3.28 Bln last year.

