Hormel Foods Corp Q4 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) released a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $279.88 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $281.74 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $3.28 billion from $3.45 billion last year.

Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $279.88 Mln. vs. $281.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.50 -Revenue (Q4): $3.28 Bln vs. $3.45 Bln last year.

