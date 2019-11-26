Hormel Foods Corp Q4 Earnings Fall

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit came in at $255.50 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $261.41 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $2.50 billion from $2.52 billion last year.

Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $255.50 Mln. vs. $261.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.50 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year.

