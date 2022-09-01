Hormel Foods Corp Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $218.92 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $176.92 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $3.03 billion from $2.86 billion last year.

Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $218.92 Mln. vs. $176.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.40 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q3): $3.03 Bln vs. $2.86 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.78 - $1.85 Full year revenue guidance: $12.2 - $12.8 Bln

