Hormel Foods Corp Q2 adjusted earnings

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $227.73 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $282.43 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $2.42 billion from $2.34 billion last year.

Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q2): $2.42 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.

