Hormel Foods Corp Q1 income increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $239.57 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $222.28 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.6% to $3.04 billion from $2.46 billion last year.

Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $239.57 Mln. vs. $222.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q1): $3.04 Bln vs. $2.46 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.87 - $2.03 Full year revenue guidance: $11.7 - $12.5 Bln

