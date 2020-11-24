Hormel Foods Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HRL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.44, changing hands as low as $48.27 per share. Hormel Foods Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRL's low point in its 52 week range is $39.01 per share, with $52.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.31. The HRL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

