Markets
HRL

Hormel Foods Boosts FY21 Net Sales Outlook, While Reaffirming EPS - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, branded food company Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) raised net sales guidance for the full-year 2021, while maintaining annual earnings outlook. The company said the guidance excludes the expected impact of the Planters snack nuts business, which was acquired from Kraft Heinz Co.

For fiscal 2021, the company now still projects earnings in a range of $1.70 to $1.82 per share, while raising net sales guidance to between $10.20 billion and $10.80 billion from the prior range between $9.70 billion and $10.30 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.74 per share on net sales of $10.15 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We have a very positive outlook on the foodservice industry and continue to see elevated demand in the retail, deli and international channels. As we enter this inflationary period, we will continue to offset margin pressure with price actions and supply chain improvements," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HRL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular