News & Insights

Markets
HRL

Hormel Food Introduces FONTANINI Hot Honey Sliced Sausage

March 05, 2025 — 09:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), Wednesday unveiled FONTANINI Hot Honey Sliced Sausage, which debuts later this month at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.

The new product, described as "taking heat somewhere sweet," adds intrigue to any pizza pie with an authentic, hand-crafted appearance and scratch-made taste.

In the pre-market hours, Hormel's stock is trading at $28.88, down 0.07 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HRL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.