Hormel Food Introduces FONTANINI Hot Honey Sliced Sausage

(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), Wednesday unveiled FONTANINI Hot Honey Sliced Sausage, which debuts later this month at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.

The new product, described as "taking heat somewhere sweet," adds intrigue to any pizza pie with an authentic, hand-crafted appearance and scratch-made taste.

In the pre-market hours, Hormel's stock is trading at $28.88, down 0.07 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

