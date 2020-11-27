HorizonTherapeutics (HZNP) Rises YTD on Approvals & Buyouts

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company HZNP have surged 90.3% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 0.1%.The year has been good for the company with several positive regulatory and pipeline developments.Some factors that have led to the growth are as follows.

In January 2020, the FDA approved the company’sdrug, Tepezza, for the treatment ofpatients with thyroid eye disease (TED). With the approval, Tepezza became the first FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of active TED, which has a significant unmet need. The launch of the drug has been encouraging despite a challenging COVID-19 environment. Based on the continued strength of Tepezza, the company increased both the drug and 2020’s net sales guidanceduring the third-quarter conference call held in November.

Further, Horizon is working on the label expansion of marketed drugs like Tepezza, Krystexxa, Actimmune, Procysbi and Ravicti. The company expects to initiate a study on Tepezza in patients with chronic TED.

The label expansions will further boost sales of the company.

In February, the FDA approved Procysbi delayed-release oral granules in packets for adults and children one year of age and older living with nephropathic cystinosis. This new dosage form provides another administration option for patients, in addition to the currently available Procysbi capsules.

On Apr 1, the company completed the acquisition of Curzion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPAR1) antagonist candidate (renamed HZN-825) for the treatment of diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc). The company expects to begin a pivotal phase IIb study on the same in the first half of 2021.The company’s growth-by-acquisition strategy is encouraging.

