HZNP

Horizon: Phase 2 Trial With Dazodalibep Meets Primary Endpoints In Both Patient Populations

January 18, 2023 — 08:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - Horizon Therapeutics plc (HZNP) announced that the primary endpoint was met for the second population in its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating dazodalibep for the treatment of Sjgren's syndrome. The positive results in the first patient population were announced in September 2022.

The second patient population includes those with moderate-to-severe symptomatology including dryness, pain and fatigue despite lacking additional organ involvement and is defined as patients with a EULAR Sjgren's Syndrome Patient Reported Index score of 5, indicative of significant symptomatic burden, and a score of

