Horizon Therapeutics To Buyback Up To $500 Mln Of Ordinary Shares

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Horizon Therapeutics plc (HZNP) today announced that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of the Company's ordinary shares.

Under the program, the Company may repurchase ordinary shares from time to time on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions or structured repurchase transactions.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.89 billion. The Company expects to fund the repurchase of its ordinary shares under the program with existing cash and cash equivalents.

