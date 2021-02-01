Horizon Therapeutics to buy Viela Bio for about $3.05 billion

US Markets
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Horizon Therapeutics HZNP.O said on Monday it will buy drug developer Viela Bio Inc VIE.O for about $3.05 billion in an all-cash transaction.

