Horizon Therapeutics to buy Viela Bio for about $3.05 billion

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Horizon Therapeutics HZNP.O said on Monday it will buy drug developer Viela Bio Inc VIE.O for about $3.05 billion in an all-cash transaction.

