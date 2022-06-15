Horizon Therapeutics Submits Regulatory Filing For UPLIZNA To Treat NMOSD In Brazil

(RTTNews) - Horizon Therapeutics plc (HZNP) has submitted a regulatory filing to the Brazil National Health Surveillance Agency for UPLIZNA for the treatment of adult patients with anti-aquaporin-4 immunoglobulin G seropositive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. The company noted that in the N-MOmentum phase 3 trial, UPLIZNA showed a significant reduction in the risk of an NMOSD attack with only two infusions per year, following the initial two loading doses.

UPLIZNA was approved by the FDA in June 2020, by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in March 2021 and by the European Commission in April 2022.

