Horizon Therapeutics Reports Positive Topline Data From TEPEZZA Phase 3 Trial In Japan

(RTTNews) - Horizon Therapeutics plc (HZNP) reported positive topline results from placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating TEPEZZA for the treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease or TED in Japanese patients with higher levels of disease activity. The company said the topline data demonstrated that the primary endpoint was met. The safety profile is consistent with what was observed in previous clinical trials of TEPEZZA, the company stated.

"We look forward to working with local investigators and regulators to bring this innovative therapy to patients in Japan who are suffering from Thyroid Eye Disease," said Elizabeth Thompson, executive vice president, research and development, Horizon.

TEPEZZA was approved by the FDA in January 2020 as the first and only medicine for TED. The company noted that there are no medicines approved for the treatment of TED in Japan.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

