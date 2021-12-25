Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) delivers shareholders enviable 46% CAGR over 5 years, surging 4.5% in the last week alone

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) share price is up a whopping 571% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's even up 4.5% in the last week. But this might be partly because the broader market had a good week last week, gaining 2.4%. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Horizon Therapeutics investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Horizon Therapeutics moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:HZNP Earnings Per Share Growth December 25th 2021

We know that Horizon Therapeutics has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Horizon Therapeutics' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Horizon Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 57% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 46%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Horizon Therapeutics you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

