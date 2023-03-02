Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) reported $942.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.1%. EPS of $1.21 for the same period compares to $1.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $925.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09, the EPS surprise was +11.01%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Horizon Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales- Krystexxa : $216.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $208.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%.

: $216.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $208.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%. Sales - Procysbi : $54.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $50.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%.

: $54.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $50.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%. Sales - Quinsair : $0.20 million compared to the $0.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.3% year over year.

: $0.20 million compared to the $0.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.3% year over year. Sales- Rayos : $6.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.69 million.

: $6.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.69 million. Sales - Tepezza : $493.50 million versus $500.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.3% change.

: $493.50 million versus $500.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.3% change. Sales- Duexis : $1.70 million versus $0.50 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.70 million versus $0.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Sales - Actimmune : $30.10 million compared to the $33.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.

: $30.10 million compared to the $33.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year. Sales -Ravicti : $87.50 million versus $78.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.6% change.

: $87.50 million versus $78.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.6% change. Sales - Uplizna : $41.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $45.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +62%.

: $41.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $45.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +62%. Sales- Pennsaid : $7.20 million versus $2.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -85.3% change.

: $7.20 million versus $2.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -85.3% change. Sales- Vimovo : $0.20 million versus $0.18 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $0.20 million versus $0.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Sales - Buphenyl: $2.10 million compared to the $1.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

