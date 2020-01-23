Horizon Therapeutics Gets FDA Approval for Eye Drug

After market close on Tuesday, Irish drug company Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) received a nice surprise from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company's drug Tepezza was approved earlier than expected. This is the first therapy that will hit the market for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare condition caused by an autoimmune disorder.

TED, which is sometimes referred to as Graves' Eye Disease, can range from mild to severe. It's marked by an inflammation in the eye muscles, eyelids, tear glands and fatty tissues of the eye, which causes them to become red, swollen, and uncomfortable. Approximately one million Americans are diagnosed with the condition each year, with women five times more likely to suffer from it than men.

Image source: Getty Images

Horizon's stock has barely moved this week, despite the good news from the FDA. However, the pharmaceutical stock has already had a significant run-up throughout 2019, jumping up about 75% over the last year. The Irish drug company has a $7 billion market cap, and has a significant number of drugs that have had FDA approval (Tepezza will be number ten).

"Today is a great day for people living with Thyroid Eye Disease, a rare, vision-threatening disease that previously had no FDA-approved treatment options," said Timothy Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Horizon.

This FDA approval was the company's first approval based on a Biologics License Application. Walbert said the BLA is "a key step in our evolution to an innovation-focused biopharma company, developing new medicines for debilitating diseases with few or no treatment options."

10 stocks we like better than Horizon Pharma

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Horizon Pharma wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Taylor Carmichael has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.