HZNP

Horizon Therapeutics fields buyout interest from Amgen, J&J and Sanofi

Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

November 29, 2022 — 04:44 pm EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Horizon Therapeutics Plc HZNP.O said on Tuesday its board was engaged in highly preliminary discussions with Amgen Inc AMGN.O, Sanofi SASY.PA and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N unit Janssen Global Services for potential takeover offers.

The biotech company, which has a market capitalization of $17.7 billion, added there can be no certainty that any offer will be made.

Horizon Therapeutics makes drugs for rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.

