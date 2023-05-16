Horizon Therapeutics Falls On FTC's Reported Move To Challenge Amgen's $28 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Horizon Therapeutics Public Ltd Co. (HZNP) shares are sliding more than 17 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission or FTC is reportedly seeking an injunction to challenge Amgen's $28 billion deal to acquire Horizon. FTC fears that the acquisition would harm competition. Subsequent to the reports, the shares started to plunge from its year-to-date highs.

Currently, shares are at $94.24, down 16.04 percent from the previous close of $112.25 on a volume of 7,580,133.

