News & Insights

Markets
AMGN

Horizon Therapeutics Falls On FTC's Reported Move To Challenge Amgen's $28 Bln Deal

May 16, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Horizon Therapeutics Public Ltd Co. (HZNP) shares are sliding more than 17 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission or FTC is reportedly seeking an injunction to challenge Amgen's $28 billion deal to acquire Horizon. FTC fears that the acquisition would harm competition. Subsequent to the reports, the shares started to plunge from its year-to-date highs.

Currently, shares are at $94.24, down 16.04 percent from the previous close of $112.25 on a volume of 7,580,133.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN
HZNP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.