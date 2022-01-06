Horizon Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HZNP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.23, changing hands as low as $96.41 per share. Horizon Therapeutics plc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HZNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HZNP's low point in its 52 week range is $70.15 per share, with $120.4788 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.08.

