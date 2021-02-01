US Markets
HZNP

Horizon Therapeutics boosts rare-disease portfolio with $3.05 bln Viela Bio buy

Trisha Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Horizon Therapeutics plc HZNP.O has agreed to buy Viela Bio Inc VIE.O for about $3.05 billion as it looks to boost its rare-disease portfolio, the drugmakers said on Monday.

Horizon will acquire all of Viela's common stock for $53 per share in cash and expects the deal to close in the first quarter of 2021.

"This acquisition represents a significant step forward in advancing our strategy – to expand our pipeline in order to accelerate our growth over the long term," Horizon Chief Executive Officer Tim Walbert said.

Viela's only approved drug, Uplizna, is used to treat a rare, severe, neuroinflammatory disease named neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder that attacks the optic nerve spinal cord and brain stem.

Horizon, which had $2.08 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, expects the transaction to reduce its adjusted EBITDA by about $140 million in 2021.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

