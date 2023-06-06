News & Insights

Horizon Therapeutics And KPMG Women's Irish Open Form Exclusive Partnership

(RTTNews) - Horizon Therapeutics plc (HZNP) on Tuesday announced its collaboration with the KPMG Women's Irish Open, scheduled to take place at Dromoland Castle from August 31 to September 3.

The Ladies European Tour or LET, will happen a week before the Horizon Irish Open. The event will showcase Europe's top professional female golfers competing for a generous prize pool of 400,000 euros.

The much-awaited event is providing tickets for both general admission and hospitality options throughout the entire week. These tickets can be purchased from the official event website. Additionally, children under the age of 16 can enter for free when accompanied by an adult.

In the regular trading session on Monday, the stock closed at $99.67, down $0.26 or 0.26 percent. However, during the premarket trading, the stock is currently trading at $99.99, up $0.32 or 0.32 percent.

