Horizon Therapeutics: Dazodalibep Phase 2 Rheumatoid Arthritis Trial Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Horizon Therapeutics plc (HZNP) announced that its phase 2, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial of dazodalibep in rheumatoid arthritis met the primary endpoint. Dazodalibep was also well tolerated in the trial.

In the phase 2 trial, approximately 75 subjects with active, moderate-to-severe, adult-onset rheumatoid arthritis were randomized into four different dosing regimens or a placebo arm. The study met its primary endpoint of change from baseline in DAS28-CRP at day 113 in all four dazodalibep dosing arms, the company said.

"It is promising to see that the dazodalibep phase 2 rheumatoid arthritis trial not only met the primary endpoint, but that the observed treatment effect was consistently maintained," said Theresa Podrebarac, senior vice president, clinical development, Horizon.

