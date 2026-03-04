Horizon Technology Finance Stock Drops 23% Over Decline In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) are moving down about 23 percent on Wednesday morning trading following the announcement of fourth quarter financial results, reporting decline in earnings to $10.43 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to $15.01 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

The company's stock is currently trading at $4.6550, down 23.75 percent, over the previous close of $6.11 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $4.600 and $9.52 in the past one year.

Total investment income for the quarter was $20.7 million, compared to $23.5 million for the quarter in the prior year, primarily due to lower interest income on debt investments from a smaller debt investment portfolio.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.