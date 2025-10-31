Is Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN). HRZN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.44 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.99. Over the last 12 months, HRZN's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.46 and as low as 5.42, with a median of 7.08.

We should also highlight that HRZN has a P/B ratio of 0.95. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. HRZN's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.97. HRZN's P/B has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.07, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HRZN has a P/S ratio of 2.96. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.35.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Horizon Technology Finance's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HRZN is an impressive value stock right now.

