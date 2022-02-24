Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) closed at $15.18, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment company had gained 5.61% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Horizon Technology Finance will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.77 million, up 46.67% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Horizon Technology Finance. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Horizon Technology Finance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Horizon Technology Finance's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.09.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

