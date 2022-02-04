Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) closed at $15.61, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment company had lost 0.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Horizon Technology Finance as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Horizon Technology Finance is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.77 million, up 46.67% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Horizon Technology Finance. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Horizon Technology Finance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Horizon Technology Finance is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.46, so we one might conclude that Horizon Technology Finance is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.