Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) closed the most recent trading day at $14.35, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment company had lost 8.51% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Horizon Technology Finance as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 57.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.2 million, up 41.05% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Horizon Technology Finance should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Horizon Technology Finance is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.56. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.01.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

