Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Stock Moves -1.85%: What You Should Know

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) closed at $13.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.85% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment company had gained 0.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.35%.

Horizon Technology Finance will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, down 6.45% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.58 million, up 10.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $64.2 million. These totals would mark changes of -3.55% and +6.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Horizon Technology Finance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Horizon Technology Finance is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Horizon Technology Finance is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.36. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.37.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

