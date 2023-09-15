Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) closed the most recent trading day at $12.15, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment company had gained 2.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Horizon Technology Finance as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, down 2.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $28.21 million, up 21.35% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $112.78 million, which would represent changes of +26.71% and +42.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Horizon Technology Finance. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Horizon Technology Finance is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Horizon Technology Finance's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.33, so we one might conclude that Horizon Technology Finance is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

