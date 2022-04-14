Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) closed at $14.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment company had gained 2.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Horizon Technology Finance as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, down 6.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.58 million, up 10.25% from the prior-year quarter.

HRZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $64.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.55% and +6.96%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Horizon Technology Finance should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Horizon Technology Finance is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Technology Finance is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.36.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

