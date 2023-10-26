Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) closed at $11.04, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.18% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment company had lost 3.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.35%.

The upcoming earnings release of Horizon Technology Finance will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.21 million, up 21.35% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $112.78 million, indicating changes of +26.71% and +42.42%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Horizon Technology Finance. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Horizon Technology Finance holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Horizon Technology Finance has a Forward P/E ratio of 6 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.76 for its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

