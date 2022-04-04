Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) closed at $14.15, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment company had lost 7.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Horizon Technology Finance as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Horizon Technology Finance is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.58 million, up 10.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $64.2 million. These totals would mark changes of -3.55% and +6.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Horizon Technology Finance. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.45% lower within the past month. Horizon Technology Finance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Horizon Technology Finance is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.34.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

