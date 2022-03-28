Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) closed the most recent trading day at $14.13, moving +1% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment company had lost 9.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Horizon Technology Finance as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.58 million, up 10.25% from the year-ago period.

HRZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $64.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.55% and +6.96%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Horizon Technology Finance. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% lower within the past month. Horizon Technology Finance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Horizon Technology Finance's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.36.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

