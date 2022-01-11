Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) closed the most recent trading day at $16.22, moving +0.93% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment company had lost 2.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Horizon Technology Finance will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Horizon Technology Finance is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.2 million, up 41.05% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Horizon Technology Finance. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Horizon Technology Finance is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Technology Finance is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.38, so we one might conclude that Horizon Technology Finance is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

