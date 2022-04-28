Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) closed at $13.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.16% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment company had lost 7.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.81%.

Horizon Technology Finance will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, down 6.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.34 million, up 8.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $63.46 million. These totals would mark changes of -4.26% and +5.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Horizon Technology Finance. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower within the past month. Horizon Technology Finance is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Horizon Technology Finance is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.86, so we one might conclude that Horizon Technology Finance is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

