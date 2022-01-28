Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) closed at $14.46, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment company had lost 9.63% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.64% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Horizon Technology Finance as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.77 million, up 46.67% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Horizon Technology Finance. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Horizon Technology Finance currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Horizon Technology Finance's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.05, so we one might conclude that Horizon Technology Finance is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

